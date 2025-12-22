CloudMatos MatosSphere: IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes IaC scanning, Real-time misconfiguration detection for exposed credentials and open ports, Secrets and credential scanning for hardcoded API keys and SSH keys..

ManageEngine AD360: Integrated IAM suite for Active Directory and hybrid identity management. built by ManageEngine. Core capabilities include Active Directory user account management and provisioning, Microsoft 365 and Exchange administration and reporting, Hybrid AD, cloud, and file auditing for security and compliance..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.