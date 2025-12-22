Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudMatos MatosSphere is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CloudMatos. ManageEngine AD360 is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by ManageEngine. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development and platform teams shipping infrastructure-as-code across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find MatosSphere's value in catching misconfigurations before they reach production through IDE integration and CI/CD automation. The tool covers NIST PR.PS and PR.DS well, mapping to CIS, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks while enforcing policy-as-code through OPA. Where MatosSphere underperforms is response and recovery workflows; it's a prevention and detection tool that assumes your team owns the remediation process downstream, making it less useful if you need automated fix generation or orchestrated rollback capabilities.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid Active Directory environments will get the most from ManageEngine AD360 because it handles user lifecycle automation and compliance reporting across on-premises, cloud, and Microsoft 365 simultaneously without forcing a rip-and-replace. The platform covers PR.AA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get both access control and continuous monitoring baked in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your organization is purely cloud-native or needs deep API-first identity orchestration; AD360 assumes Active Directory is your anchor point.
IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations
Integrated IAM suite for Active Directory and hybrid identity management
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Common questions about comparing CloudMatos MatosSphere vs ManageEngine AD360 for your cloud security posture management needs.
CloudMatos MatosSphere: IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes IaC scanning, Real-time misconfiguration detection for exposed credentials and open ports, Secrets and credential scanning for hardcoded API keys and SSH keys..
ManageEngine AD360: Integrated IAM suite for Active Directory and hybrid identity management. built by ManageEngine. Core capabilities include Active Directory user account management and provisioning, Microsoft 365 and Exchange administration and reporting, Hybrid AD, cloud, and file auditing for security and compliance..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudMatos MatosSphere differentiates with Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes IaC scanning, Real-time misconfiguration detection for exposed credentials and open ports, Secrets and credential scanning for hardcoded API keys and SSH keys. ManageEngine AD360 differentiates with Active Directory user account management and provisioning, Microsoft 365 and Exchange administration and reporting, Hybrid AD, cloud, and file auditing for security and compliance.
CloudMatos MatosSphere is developed by CloudMatos. ManageEngine AD360 is developed by ManageEngine. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudMatos MatosSphere integrates with VS Code, IntelliJ, PyCharm, Jenkins, GitHub Actions and 3 more. ManageEngine AD360 integrates with Active Directory, Microsoft 365, Exchange, Skype for Business, Azure Active Directory. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
CloudMatos MatosSphere and ManageEngine AD360 serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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