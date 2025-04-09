Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clear Skye Identity Governance is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Clear Skye Inc.. Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Clear Skye Identity Governance
Mid-market and enterprise teams already running ServiceNow will find Clear Skye Identity Governance worth evaluating because it eliminates the connector tax that plagues standalone IGA tools; native platform integration means faster deployment and lower operational friction. The EPIC healthcare connectors are table-stakes if you're in that vertical, and the built-in separation of duties controls map directly to NIST PR.AA without requiring custom policy translation. Skip this if your identity infrastructure is fragmented across non-ServiceNow platforms; the platform-native architecture becomes a liability rather than an asset in heterogeneous environments.
Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in fragmented network telemetry will get the most from Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence because it actually connects security findings to network context instead of leaving you to manually correlate alerts across tools. The platform covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,continuous monitoring, asset management, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not just seeing what's happening on the network, you're understanding why it matters to your risk posture. Skip this if your network team refuses to share data with security; Forward Networks only works when ops, cloud, compliance, and security agree to look at the same source of truth.
Identity governance and administration solution native to ServiceNow platform
Platform providing contextualized network data insights for security and ops teams.
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Common questions about comparing Clear Skye Identity Governance vs Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence for your identity governance and administration needs.
Clear Skye Identity Governance: Identity governance and administration solution native to ServiceNow platform. built by Clear Skye Inc.. Core capabilities include User access review and certification, Access request management, Identity lifecycle management..
Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence: Platform providing contextualized network data insights for security and ops teams. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Cross-team network data access for security, cloud, compliance, application, and network ops teams, Contextual enrichment of network data for actionable insights, Network agility enablement..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clear Skye Identity Governance differentiates with User access review and certification, Access request management, Identity lifecycle management. Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence differentiates with Cross-team network data access for security, cloud, compliance, application, and network ops teams, Contextual enrichment of network data for actionable insights, Network agility enablement.
Clear Skye Identity Governance is developed by Clear Skye Inc.. Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence is developed by Forward Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clear Skye Identity Governance and Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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