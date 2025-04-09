Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clear Skye Identity Governance is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Clear Skye Inc.. Forward Enterprise is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Clear Skye Identity Governance
Mid-market and enterprise teams already running ServiceNow will find Clear Skye Identity Governance worth evaluating because it eliminates the connector tax that plagues standalone IGA tools; native platform integration means faster deployment and lower operational friction. The EPIC healthcare connectors are table-stakes if you're in that vertical, and the built-in separation of duties controls map directly to NIST PR.AA without requiring custom policy translation. Skip this if your identity infrastructure is fragmented across non-ServiceNow platforms; the platform-native architecture becomes a liability rather than an asset in heterogeneous environments.
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid multi-cloud networks will get the most from Forward Enterprise because it models your actual network topology as a mathematical twin, then validates security configurations and blast radius before incidents occur rather than after. The platform covers four of five NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and detection functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and configuration drift detection across infrastructure you probably can't fully inventory manually. Skip this if your environment is mostly on-premises or you need threat hunting and incident response tools integrated into the same console; Forward Enterprise is a network visibility and validation layer that works best alongside dedicated detection platforms.
Identity governance and administration solution native to ServiceNow platform
Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance.
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Common questions about comparing Clear Skye Identity Governance vs Forward Enterprise for your identity governance and administration needs.
Clear Skye Identity Governance: Identity governance and administration solution native to ServiceNow platform. built by Clear Skye Inc.. Core capabilities include User access review and certification, Access request management, Identity lifecycle management..
Forward Enterprise: Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clear Skye Identity Governance differentiates with User access review and certification, Access request management, Identity lifecycle management. Forward Enterprise differentiates with Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries.
Clear Skye Identity Governance is developed by Clear Skye Inc.. Forward Enterprise is developed by Forward Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clear Skye Identity Governance and Forward Enterprise serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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