Clear Skye Identity Governance: Identity governance and administration solution native to ServiceNow platform. built by Clear Skye Inc.. Core capabilities include User access review and certification, Access request management, Identity lifecycle management..

Forward Enterprise: Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.