Clear Skye Identity Governance

Mid-market and enterprise teams already running ServiceNow will find Clear Skye Identity Governance worth evaluating because it eliminates the connector tax that plagues standalone IGA tools; native platform integration means faster deployment and lower operational friction. The EPIC healthcare connectors are table-stakes if you're in that vertical, and the built-in separation of duties controls map directly to NIST PR.AA without requiring custom policy translation. Skip this if your identity infrastructure is fragmented across non-ServiceNow platforms; the platform-native architecture becomes a liability rather than an asset in heterogeneous environments.