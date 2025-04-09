Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clear Skye Identity Governance is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Clear Skye Inc.. Faddom Security Posture Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Faddom. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Clear Skye Identity Governance
Mid-market and enterprise teams already running ServiceNow will find Clear Skye Identity Governance worth evaluating because it eliminates the connector tax that plagues standalone IGA tools; native platform integration means faster deployment and lower operational friction. The EPIC healthcare connectors are table-stakes if you're in that vertical, and the built-in separation of duties controls map directly to NIST PR.AA without requiring custom policy translation. Skip this if your identity infrastructure is fragmented across non-ServiceNow platforms; the platform-native architecture becomes a liability rather than an asset in heterogeneous environments.
Faddom Security Posture Management
SMB and mid-market security teams without resources to deploy agents everywhere should start with Faddom Security Posture Management for agentless network discovery and shadow IT detection. Its traffic-based visibility catches undocumented assets and micro-segmentation gaps that vulnerability scanners alone miss, and the platform delivers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage without endpoint instrumentation. Skip this if you need response automation or forensic depth; Faddom maps risk but doesn't hunt threats or execute containment across your security stack.
Identity governance and administration solution native to ServiceNow platform
Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Clear Skye Identity Governance vs Faddom Security Posture Management for your identity governance and administration needs.
Clear Skye Identity Governance: Identity governance and administration solution native to ServiceNow platform. built by Clear Skye Inc.. Core capabilities include User access review and certification, Access request management, Identity lifecycle management..
Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clear Skye Identity Governance differentiates with User access review and certification, Access request management, Identity lifecycle management. Faddom Security Posture Management differentiates with Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection.
Clear Skye Identity Governance is developed by Clear Skye Inc.. Faddom Security Posture Management is developed by Faddom. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clear Skye Identity Governance and Faddom Security Posture Management serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox