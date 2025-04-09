Clear Skye Identity Governance: Identity governance and administration solution native to ServiceNow platform. built by Clear Skye Inc.. Core capabilities include User access review and certification, Access request management, Identity lifecycle management..

cPacket Security Solutions: Packet broker, capture & observability suite for hybrid network security. built by cPacket Networks. Core capabilities include Line-rate packet brokering at 100Gbps with 100% packet accountability, Lossless packet capture at up to 200Gbps (third-party verified zero packet drop), Smart pre-processing including deduplication, load balancing, and filtering..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.