Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clear Skye Identity Governance is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Clear Skye Inc.. cPacket Security Solutions is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by cPacket Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Clear Skye Identity Governance
Mid-market and enterprise teams already running ServiceNow will find Clear Skye Identity Governance worth evaluating because it eliminates the connector tax that plagues standalone IGA tools; native platform integration means faster deployment and lower operational friction. The EPIC healthcare connectors are table-stakes if you're in that vertical, and the built-in separation of duties controls map directly to NIST PR.AA without requiring custom policy translation. Skip this if your identity infrastructure is fragmented across non-ServiceNow platforms; the platform-native architecture becomes a liability rather than an asset in heterogeneous environments.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with encrypted traffic and multi-cloud packet visibility should start here; cPacket Security Solutions delivers lossless 200Gbps capture with zero packet drop (third-party verified) and agentless deployment, which means you get forensic completeness without touching your infrastructure. The platform excels at the front end of your detection pipeline, covering DE.CM and DE.AE in NIST CSF 2.0, but it's a packet broker and observability layer, not an incident response platform, so you'll still need NDR or SIEM to act on what it finds. Skip this if your team lacks the infrastructure expertise to integrate packet intelligence into existing security tools or if you're looking for a turnkey detection solution without integration work.
Identity governance and administration solution native to ServiceNow platform
Packet broker, capture & observability suite for hybrid network security.
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Common questions about comparing Clear Skye Identity Governance vs cPacket Security Solutions for your identity governance and administration needs.
Clear Skye Identity Governance: Identity governance and administration solution native to ServiceNow platform. built by Clear Skye Inc.. Core capabilities include User access review and certification, Access request management, Identity lifecycle management..
cPacket Security Solutions: Packet broker, capture & observability suite for hybrid network security. built by cPacket Networks. Core capabilities include Line-rate packet brokering at 100Gbps with 100% packet accountability, Lossless packet capture at up to 200Gbps (third-party verified zero packet drop), Smart pre-processing including deduplication, load balancing, and filtering..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clear Skye Identity Governance differentiates with User access review and certification, Access request management, Identity lifecycle management. cPacket Security Solutions differentiates with Line-rate packet brokering at 100Gbps with 100% packet accountability, Lossless packet capture at up to 200Gbps (third-party verified zero packet drop), Smart pre-processing including deduplication, load balancing, and filtering.
Clear Skye Identity Governance is developed by Clear Skye Inc.. cPacket Security Solutions is developed by cPacket Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clear Skye Identity Governance integrates with ServiceNow, EPIC. cPacket Security Solutions integrates with NDR (Network Detection and Response), IDS (Intrusion Detection Systems), SIEM (Security Information and Event Management). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Clear Skye Identity Governance and cPacket Security Solutions serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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