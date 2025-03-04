Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Broadcom Identity and Access Management is a commercial access management tool by Broadcom. Saviynt Identity Platform is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Saviynt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Broadcom Identity and Access Management
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure with existing Broadcom investments should pick Broadcom Identity and Access Management for its zero trust continuous verification and privileged account protection, which directly enforce least-privileged access across physical and logical assets per NIST PR.AA. The VIP Authentication Hub handles modern cloud authentication without rip-and-replace migration, and the IGA Xpress tool cuts typical IAM deployment timelines significantly. Skip this if your org runs primarily SaaS-first with minimal on-premises systems; the hybrid strength becomes overhead in cloud-only environments.
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling non-human identity estates will get the most from Saviynt Identity Platform, specifically for the AI agent discovery and inventory piece that competitors still treat as an afterthought. The platform's zero standing privilege enforcement and just-in-time access provisioning directly address NIST PR.AA controls that most identity governance tools leave half-implemented. Skip this if your organization runs lean on infrastructure for monitoring or lacks the operational discipline to enforce session-level access restrictions; the tool demands active governance, not passive compliance.
Enterprise IAM platform with zero trust identity fabric capabilities
Identity platform for securing AI agents, humans, and non-human identities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Broadcom Identity and Access Management vs Saviynt Identity Platform for your access management needs.
Broadcom Identity and Access Management: Enterprise IAM platform with zero trust identity fabric capabilities. built by Broadcom. Core capabilities include Multifactor authentication and risk-based authentication, Centralized authentication and authorization services, Automated user provisioning and access governance..
Saviynt Identity Platform: Identity platform for securing AI agents, humans, and non-human identities. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery and inventory, Identity security posture management, Access path visualization..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Broadcom Identity and Access Management differentiates with Multifactor authentication and risk-based authentication, Centralized authentication and authorization services, Automated user provisioning and access governance. Saviynt Identity Platform differentiates with AI agent discovery and inventory, Identity security posture management, Access path visualization.
Broadcom Identity and Access Management is developed by Broadcom. Saviynt Identity Platform is developed by Saviynt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Broadcom Identity and Access Management and Saviynt Identity Platform serve similar Access Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox