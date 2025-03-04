Broadcom Identity and Access Management: Enterprise IAM platform with zero trust identity fabric capabilities. built by Broadcom. Core capabilities include Multifactor authentication and risk-based authentication, Centralized authentication and authorization services, Automated user provisioning and access governance..

Saviynt Identity Platform: Identity platform for securing AI agents, humans, and non-human identities. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery and inventory, Identity security posture management, Access path visualization..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.