Avydos DDoS Threat Simulation: Self-service cloud platform for controlled DDoS simulation and resilience testing. built by Avydos. Core capabilities include Layer 3/4 and Layer 7 DDoS attack simulation, Single and multi-vector attack support, Live dashboard for real-time attack and target reaction tracking..

Suped: Email deliverability platform that provides DMARC monitoring. built by Suped. Core capabilities include DMARC Report Analysis: Automatically processes complex aggregate (RUA) and forensic (RUF) reports into a simple dashboard., Real-Time Threat Alerts: Instant notifications for potential domain spoofing and phishing attempts., Guided Policy Enforcement: Step-by-step guidance to safely strengthen your DMARC policy to p=reject without blocking legitimate email...

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.