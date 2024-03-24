Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVEVA is a free industrial control system security tool. NXM Labs IoT Security Platform is a commercial iot security tool by NXM Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best industrial control system security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Operations teams managing critical infrastructure across oil, gas, power, or manufacturing will get the most from AVEVA for embedding security controls into engineering workflows rather than bolting them on afterward. The platform's native integration with industrial design and asset management tools means security constraints land during project planning, not during commissioning when change costs spike. This is not the right fit for teams needing standalone threat detection or incident response; AVEVA prioritizes prevention through design governance, leaving you to layer detection separately.
NXM Labs IoT Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise manufacturers need the NXM Labs IoT Security Platform because it actually handles the full device lifecycle from silicon bring-up through production, not just cloud-side monitoring. The Platform Development Kit cuts hardware integration cycles meaningfully, and the security-certified SoC manufacturing path eliminates the need for external HSMs, a real cost and complexity win. Skip this if your IoT environment is mostly firmware-agnostic or you need stronger incident recovery capabilities; NXM prioritizes asset management and access control over post-breach playbooks.
AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors.
End-to-end IoT security platform for OEM product dev & lifecycle mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing AVEVA vs NXM Labs IoT Security Platform for your industrial control system security needs.
AVEVA: AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors..
NXM Labs IoT Security Platform: End-to-end IoT security platform for OEM product dev & lifecycle mgmt. built by NXM Labs. Core capabilities include Mobile, web, and device SDKs for rapid prototyping and application development, Platform Development Kit (PDK) for rapid board bring-up and hardware integration, Turnkey device provisioning and service management..
Both serve the Industrial Control System Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVEVA and NXM Labs IoT Security Platform serve similar Industrial Control System Security use cases. Key differences: AVEVA is Free while NXM Labs IoT Security Platform is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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