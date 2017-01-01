Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform using storytelling and personalization. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Emotional Susceptibility Profile for personalized training, Monthly microlearning video episodes based on real breaches, Attack vector-based phishing simulation with automated difficulty levels..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.