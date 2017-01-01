Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by JupiterOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across cloud and on-premises infrastructure need JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management primarily for its data consolidation engine, which actually connects disparate asset inventories instead of just aggregating them. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA strongly, meaning you get usable asset context and risk scoring rather than raw lists. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on a cloud provider or runs entirely on legacy on-premises systems where asset discovery is still manual; JupiterOne assumes some baseline inventory maturity to work from.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control. built by JupiterOne. Core capabilities include Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool differentiates with Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management differentiates with Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is developed by JupiterOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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