Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control. built by JupiterOne. Core capabilities include Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.