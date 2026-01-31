Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

Ericom Cloud Security Platform: Unified Zero Trust cloud security platform with web, app, and network isolation. built by Ericom Software. Core capabilities include Remote browser isolation for web and email security, Clientless web application isolation for unmanaged devices, Zero Trust remote application access (client-based)..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.