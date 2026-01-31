Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Aryaka. Ericom Cloud Security Platform is a commercial security service edge tool by Ericom Software. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure access service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed offices or remote workforces should evaluate Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service primarily for its single-pass inspection architecture, which eliminates the performance tax most SASE platforms impose on encrypted traffic. The platform's strength in PR.AA (Identity Management and Access Control) and PR.DS (Data Security) aligns with zero-trust enforcement and DLP simultaneously, reducing the number of tools you need to stitch together. Skip this if your priority is recovery and resilience orchestration; Aryaka is built for prevention and detection, not incident response automation.
Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services
Unified Zero Trust cloud security platform with web, app, and network isolation.
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Common questions about comparing Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service vs Ericom Cloud Security Platform for your secure access service edge needs.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..
Ericom Cloud Security Platform: Unified Zero Trust cloud security platform with web, app, and network isolation. built by Ericom Software. Core capabilities include Remote browser isolation for web and email security, Clientless web application isolation for unmanaged devices, Zero Trust remote application access (client-based)..
Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service differentiates with Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration. Ericom Cloud Security Platform differentiates with Remote browser isolation for web and email security, Clientless web application isolation for unmanaged devices, Zero Trust remote application access (client-based).
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service is developed by Aryaka. Ericom Cloud Security Platform is developed by Ericom Software. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service and Ericom Cloud Security Platform serve similar Secure Access Service Edge use cases: both cover ZTNA, SASE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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