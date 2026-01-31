Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

BBT.live BaaSEA Device Protection: Edge appliance device protection using Check Point Nano Agent technology. built by BBT.live (BeBroadband). Core capabilities include Runtime protection against known and unknown attacks including zero-day vulnerabilities, Anti-shell injection monitoring and analysis of shell commands from protected processes, File monitor preventing unauthorized addition or overwriting of executable files..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.