Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

Lucy Security Engage Employees: Email phishing reporting plugin with incident analysis and threat mitigation. built by Lucy Security. Core capabilities include Single-click suspicious email reporting to one or multiple accounts, Automated positive behavior reinforcement with customizable acknowledgment messages, Deep inspection request for user-initiated security team review..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.