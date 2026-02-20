Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Lucy Security Engage Employees is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Lucy Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies who need unlimited phishing variations without burning out their security staff should run Arsen Phishing Simulation. The platform's AI generates unique scenarios across email, SMS, voice, and BEC simultaneously, which means you're testing employee behavior against realistic threats instead of recycled templates. The adaptive difficulty engine adjusts based on individual performance, so struggling employees get harder campaigns while your security-aware staff don't waste time on trivial tests. One honest limitation: Arsen maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness training but doesn't offer the post-breach investigation or forensics layers that larger enterprises sometimes expect in a full security awareness platform.
Lucy Security Engage Employees
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies wrestling with high phishing report volume will find Lucy Security Engage Employees cuts through the noise by letting end users flag suspicious emails directly while automatically surfacing the highest-risk incidents for triage. The centralized console runs NIST DE.AE adverse event analysis across header, body, and user behavior patterns to score and prioritize threats without manual sorting. Skip this if your organization needs post-breach response automation or recovery workflows; Lucy prioritizes detection and user reporting over incident remediation.
AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks.
Email phishing reporting plugin with incident analysis and threat mitigation.
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Common questions about comparing Arsen Phishing Simulation vs Lucy Security Engage Employees for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..
Lucy Security Engage Employees: Email phishing reporting plugin with incident analysis and threat mitigation. built by Lucy Security. Core capabilities include Single-click suspicious email reporting to one or multiple accounts, Automated positive behavior reinforcement with customizable acknowledgment messages, Deep inspection request for user-initiated security team review..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior. Lucy Security Engage Employees differentiates with Single-click suspicious email reporting to one or multiple accounts, Automated positive behavior reinforcement with customizable acknowledgment messages, Deep inspection request for user-initiated security team review.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Lucy Security Engage Employees is developed by Lucy Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Phishing Simulation and Lucy Security Engage Employees serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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