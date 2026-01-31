Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis is a commercial ot asset discovery tool by Armis. Shield-IoT AI Threat Management is a commercial iot security tool by Shield-IoT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot asset discovery fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis
Manufacturing and utilities teams flying blind on OT/IoT asset inventory should start with Armis Threat Detection and Analysis because passive discovery actually works without disrupting operational networks, a hard requirement that active-only scanners violate. The platform maps assets to CVEs and control gaps across NIST ID.AM and ID.RA simultaneously, giving you a risk-ranked inventory instead of a spreadsheet; deployment is cloud-native, so you're not managing another appliance. Skip this if your OT environment is heavily air-gapped or you need deep forensics and response automation; Armis excels at visibility and threat detection, not incident playbooks.
Shield-IoT AI Threat Management
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams managing industrial networks without visibility into anomalous device behavior should start here; Shield-IoT AI Threat Management's unsupervised learning detects unknown threats in network traffic that rule-based tools miss entirely. The combination of Coreset-AI for zero-day detection and an LLM-driven security expert that explains findings in operational context means your analysts spend less time triangulating alerts and more time responding, supported by forensic details like PCAP links per event. Skip this if your environment is primarily IT-focused or you need agent-based visibility on individual endpoints; Shield-IoT's strength is passive network monitoring for OT/IoT segments where you can't install agents.
OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments
AI-powered IoT/OT threat detection via network traffic analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Threat Detection and Analysis vs Shield-IoT AI Threat Management for your ot asset discovery needs.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis: OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners..
Shield-IoT AI Threat Management: AI-powered IoT/OT threat detection via network traffic analysis. built by Shield-IoT. Core capabilities include Coreset-AI unsupervised machine learning anomaly detection for unknown threats, Agentic AI (LLM-driven) security expert for contextual event narratives and recommendations, Rule-based detection engine with 30+ pre-built rules and a no-code rule wizard..
Both serve the OT Asset Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis differentiates with Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners. Shield-IoT AI Threat Management differentiates with Coreset-AI unsupervised machine learning anomaly detection for unknown threats, Agentic AI (LLM-driven) security expert for contextual event narratives and recommendations, Rule-based detection engine with 30+ pre-built rules and a no-code rule wizard.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis is developed by Armis. Shield-IoT AI Threat Management is developed by Shield-IoT. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis and Shield-IoT AI Threat Management serve similar OT Asset Discovery use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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