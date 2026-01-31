Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. Skyhawk Breach and Attack Simulation is a commercial breach & attack simulation tool by Skyhawk Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
Skyhawk Breach and Attack Simulation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling cloud environments need Skyhawk Breach and Attack Simulation to find the attack paths your static tools miss, especially ones that chain across multiple services or identities. The tool runs continuous adversarial simulations and surfaces exploitable sequences with business impact scoring, which means your team spends less time triaging abstract vulnerabilities and more time fixing what attackers would actually use. Skip this if you're still doing annual pen tests or lack the cloud-native infrastructure maturity to absorb continuous simulation feedback; Skyhawk assumes you're ready to operate at pace and iterate on control validation.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Cloud BAS tool that continuously simulates attacks to identify exploitable paths.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs Skyhawk Breach and Attack Simulation for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
Skyhawk Breach and Attack Simulation: Cloud BAS tool that continuously simulates attacks to identify exploitable paths. built by Skyhawk Security. Core capabilities include Continuous adversarial attack simulation against cloud environments, Attack path identification and visualization, Business-impact-based threat prioritization..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro differentiates with Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume. Skyhawk Breach and Attack Simulation differentiates with Continuous adversarial attack simulation against cloud environments, Attack path identification and visualization, Business-impact-based threat prioritization.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is developed by Armis. Skyhawk Breach and Attack Simulation is developed by Skyhawk Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro and Skyhawk Breach and Attack Simulation serve similar Exposure Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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