Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

Skyhawk Breach and Attack Simulation: Cloud BAS tool that continuously simulates attacks to identify exploitable paths. built by Skyhawk Security. Core capabilities include Continuous adversarial attack simulation against cloud environments, Attack path identification and visualization, Business-impact-based threat prioritization..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.