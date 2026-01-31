Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security is a commercial medical device security tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security
Mid-market and enterprise healthcare organizations need visibility into unmanaged medical devices before they can secure them, and Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security excels at discovery and risk prioritization where most NAC tools fail. The platform covers asset identification, vulnerability ranking, and virtual patching without requiring device reimaging, which matters in clinical environments where downtime is measured in patient harm. Skip this if your inventory consists entirely of managed endpoints; the value proposition collapses when devices are already enrolled in standard MDM or inventory systems.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Secures medical devices with visibility, risk assessment, and policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security: Secures medical devices with visibility, risk assessment, and policy enforcement. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Real-time medical device discovery and identification, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization, Virtual patching for medical devices..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro differentiates with Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume. Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security differentiates with Real-time medical device discovery and identification, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization, Virtual patching for medical devices.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is developed by Armis. Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro and Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security serve similar Exposure Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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