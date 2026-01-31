Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security: Secures medical devices with visibility, risk assessment, and policy enforcement. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Real-time medical device discovery and identification, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization, Virtual patching for medical devices..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.