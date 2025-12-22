Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. CVE Ape is a free vulnerability assessment tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management
Development and security teams shipping container workloads need Aqua Security Vulnerability Management because it catches vulnerabilities, secrets, and misconfigurations before they reach production, not after. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines for automated scanning of container images, IaC templates, and serverless functions, with real-time event-based cloud workload monitoring covering the full software supply chain across ID.AM and GV.SC in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on VMs or needs runtime behavior monitoring; Aqua is built for the shift-left crowd managing infrastructure-as-code and containerized deployments at scale.
Security teams running air-gapped or severely bandwidth-constrained environments will get real value from CVE Ape because it eliminates the dependency on live NVD API calls entirely. The local database works offline and queries by package, vendor, or OS component without external connectivity. Skip this if your team expects automated feeds, regular database updates, or integration with your existing vulnerability scanner; CVE Ape is a manual lookup tool for teams comfortable managing their own data refresh cycle.
Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs
CVE Ape is an open source tool that creates a local CVE database from the National Vulnerability Database for offline vulnerability searching by package name, vendor, or OS components.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Vulnerability Management vs CVE Ape for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management: Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning..
CVE Ape: CVE Ape is an open source tool that creates a local CVE database from the National Vulnerability Database for offline vulnerability searching by package name, vendor, or OS components..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management and CVE Ape serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Key differences: Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is Commercial while CVE Ape is Free, CVE Ape is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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