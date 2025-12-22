Aqua Security Vulnerability Management: Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning..

Copla NIS2 Compliance Software: EU NIS2 compliance platform automating risk mgmt, evidence & reporting. built by Copla. Core capabilities include Automated evidence collection via integrated communication tools, Compliance gap analysis and prioritization by risk, Ready-to-use NIS2 policy and documentation templates..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.