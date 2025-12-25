AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner: Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments..

Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™: SSPM solution for Google Workspace managing misconfigurations and app risks. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include Misconfiguration detection and management, Inventory of cloud services, apps, and browser extensions, Continuous 24/7 monitoring and risk assessment..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.