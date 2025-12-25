Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by AppCheck. Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ is a commercial sspm tool by spin.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should pick AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner for its unlimited scanning and users, removing seat-based licensing friction that kills adoption. The proprietary VulnFeed database detects over 20,000 products and tens of thousands of CVEs with authenticated scanning that catches what surface-level tools miss, and RBAC plus role-based reporting let security generalists delegate tasks without handing out admin access. Skip this if your primary need is web application scanning; the infrastructure focus is strong, but the web scanning is secondary to the core network and data center mission.
Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™
Security teams standardizing on Google Workspace need Spin.AI SSPM to catch the misconfigurations and rogue app permissions that native console controls miss. The tool's 24/7 monitoring with risk scoring across 15+ factors directly addresses ID.AM and DE.CM coverage gaps in Google's own visibility, while the allowlist/blocklist controls actually enforce what detection surfaces. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud and needs SSPM for Azure or AWS alongside Workspace; Spin.AI is purpose-built for Google Workspace only.
Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud
SSPM solution for Google Workspace managing misconfigurations and app risks
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner vs Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ for your vulnerability assessment needs.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner: Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments..
Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™: SSPM solution for Google Workspace managing misconfigurations and app risks. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include Misconfiguration detection and management, Inventory of cloud services, apps, and browser extensions, Continuous 24/7 monitoring and risk assessment..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner differentiates with Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments. Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ differentiates with Misconfiguration detection and management, Inventory of cloud services, apps, and browser extensions, Continuous 24/7 monitoring and risk assessment.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ is developed by spin.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner and Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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