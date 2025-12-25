AppCheck CMS Security Scanning: CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs..

Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™: SSPM solution for Google Workspace managing misconfigurations and app risks. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include Misconfiguration detection and management, Inventory of cloud services, apps, and browser extensions, Continuous 24/7 monitoring and risk assessment..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.