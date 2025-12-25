Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ is a commercial sspm tool by spin.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing WordPress, Drupal, or other CMS platforms need AppCheck CMS Security Scanning because it actually crawls modern JavaScript-heavy frontends instead of stopping at static HTML, catching XSS and IDOR flaws that traditional scanners miss. The scriptable browser interface handles multi-stage authentication, and continuous scanning with threat alerts keeps you honest between major releases. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly API-first microservices with minimal CMS exposure; you'll pay for capabilities you don't need and gain less than a general-purpose DAST platform would offer.
Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™
Security teams standardizing on Google Workspace need Spin.AI SSPM to catch the misconfigurations and rogue app permissions that native console controls miss. The tool's 24/7 monitoring with risk scoring across 15+ factors directly addresses ID.AM and DE.CM coverage gaps in Google's own visibility, while the allowlist/blocklist controls actually enforce what detection surfaces. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud and needs SSPM for Azure or AWS alongside Workspace; Spin.AI is purpose-built for Google Workspace only.
CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure
SSPM solution for Google Workspace managing misconfigurations and app risks
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AppCheck CMS Security Scanning vs Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning: CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs..
Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™: SSPM solution for Google Workspace managing misconfigurations and app risks. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include Misconfiguration detection and management, Inventory of cloud services, apps, and browser extensions, Continuous 24/7 monitoring and risk assessment..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning differentiates with CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs. Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ differentiates with Misconfiguration detection and management, Inventory of cloud services, apps, and browser extensions, Continuous 24/7 monitoring and risk assessment.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is developed by AppCheck. Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ is developed by spin.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning and Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox