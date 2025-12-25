Alibaba Cloud ID Verification: AI-powered eKYC solution for real-time identity verification using OCR and facial. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include eKYC end-to-end identity verification with customizable module combinations, OCR-based ID recognition supporting documents from 100+ countries and regions, Liveness detection countering face presentation attacks and device hijacking injection attacks..

SecurelyShare for Email: End-to-end email encryption solution with centralized policy management. built by SecurelyShare. Core capabilities include End-to-end email encryption without client installation, Integration with anti-spam, anti-virus, DLP, and archiving systems, Centralized policy-based encryption management..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.