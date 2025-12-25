Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..

archTIS Kojensi: Accredited MLS classified file sharing & collaboration platform for defence/govt. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) for file-level permissions by classification, organisation, and country, Compartmentalised workspaces (Communities of Interest) for multi-organisation collaboration, Real-time co-authoring of documents, spreadsheets, and presentations..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.