Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. archTIS Kojensi is a commercial secure file sharing tool by archTIS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS)
Teams running workloads on Alibaba Cloud who need key management without vendor lock-in should start here; BYOK support and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSMs eliminate the forced dependency on proprietary key storage. The integration depth with ECS, RDS, and OSS means you're not bolting on a separate key service,it's native to your data layer. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or heavily committed to AWS or Azure, since Alibaba Cloud KMS only secures keys within Alibaba's ecosystem.
Enterprise and mid-market defence and government teams need archTIS Kojensi specifically for file collaboration on classified material where compartmentalised access by clearance level and country is non-negotiable. The platform ships with Five Eyes classification mappings and ITAR export control compartments pre-built, plus distributed administration that eliminates super-user risk entirely. Skip this if your organisation primarily handles unclassified data or needs general-purpose collaboration; Kojensi's value collapses outside the defence/intelligence use case where its access control precision is the entire product.
Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud.
Accredited MLS classified file sharing & collaboration platform for defence/govt.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) vs archTIS Kojensi for your key management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..
archTIS Kojensi: Accredited MLS classified file sharing & collaboration platform for defence/govt. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) for file-level permissions by classification, organisation, and country, Compartmentalised workspaces (Communities of Interest) for multi-organisation collaboration, Real-time co-authoring of documents, spreadsheets, and presentations..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) differentiates with Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs. archTIS Kojensi differentiates with Attribute-based access control (ABAC) for file-level permissions by classification, organisation, and country, Compartmentalised workspaces (Communities of Interest) for multi-organisation collaboration, Real-time co-authoring of documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. archTIS Kojensi is developed by archTIS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) and archTIS Kojensi serve similar Key Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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