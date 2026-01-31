Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. One Identity Active Roles is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by One Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector
Teams managing secrets across multiple vaults,whether on-premises, cloud, or hybrid,should pick Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector because it eliminates the forced migration that traditional PAM tools demand; you keep your existing vault and layer unified authentication and access control on top. The no-migration Bring Your Own Vault model means you avoid the operational nightmare of re-keying distributed systems, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the access control backbone is there. Skip this if your organization runs a single, well-managed secrets system and has no plans to consolidate; the connector's value emerges when vault sprawl is already your problem.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid AD and Entra ID environments should pick One Identity Active Roles for its temporal group membership automation, which actually removes stale privileges on schedule rather than requiring manual remediation. Its support for dynamic group rules, AWS Managed AD, and fine-grained delegation across multiple domains addresses NIST PR.AA and GV.RR requirements that most identity tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization runs Okta or pure cloud identity with no legacy AD footprint; the value proposition collapses when on-premises Active Directory isn't in the picture.
Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms
Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector vs One Identity Active Roles for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..
One Identity Active Roles: Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Centralized management of multiple AD domains and Entra ID tenants, Fine-grained delegation with role-based access control, Temporal group memberships with automated add/remove..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector differentiates with Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers. One Identity Active Roles differentiates with Centralized management of multiple AD domains and Entra ID tenants, Fine-grained delegation with role-based access control, Temporal group memberships with automated add/remove.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is developed by Akeyless Security. One Identity Active Roles is developed by One Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector and One Identity Active Roles serve similar Secrets Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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