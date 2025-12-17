Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..

One Identity Active Roles: Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Centralized management of multiple AD domains and Entra ID tenants, Fine-grained delegation with role-based access control, Temporal group memberships with automated add/remove..

Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.