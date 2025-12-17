Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. One Identity Active Roles is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by One Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid AD and Entra ID environments should pick One Identity Active Roles for its temporal group membership automation, which actually removes stale privileges on schedule rather than requiring manual remediation. Its support for dynamic group rules, AWS Managed AD, and fine-grained delegation across multiple domains addresses NIST PR.AA and GV.RR requirements that most identity tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization runs Okta or pure cloud identity with no legacy AD footprint; the value proposition collapses when on-premises Active Directory isn't in the picture.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs One Identity Active Roles for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
One Identity Active Roles: Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Centralized management of multiple AD domains and Entra ID tenants, Fine-grained delegation with role-based access control, Temporal group memberships with automated add/remove..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management is developed by Akeyless Security. One Identity Active Roles is developed by One Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secrets Management and One Identity Active Roles serve similar Secrets Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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