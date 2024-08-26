Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..

SOFTwarfare Zero Trust Identity® with SSO: Zero Trust SSO with continuous auth, adaptive MFA, and legacy app support. built by SOFTwarfare. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) via SAML and OIDC federation, SCIM provisioning for user lifecycle automation, Continuous in-session authentication and monitoring..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.