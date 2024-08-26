Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Akamai. SOFTwarfare Zero Trust Identity® with SSO is a commercial access management tool by SOFTwarfare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing SMS-based MFA will see the biggest payoff from Akamai MFA because FIDO2 authentication on smartphones eliminates phishing attacks that kill weaker push systems. The solution handles private key cryptography with zero shared secrets, meaning compromised servers don't expose authentication material, and it integrates directly into Active Directory and Okta without forcing new identity infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs passwordless sign-on as your primary use case; Akamai MFA is authentication-layer focused, not a full replacement for legacy password vaults.
SOFTwarfare Zero Trust Identity® with SSO
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling SaaS and legacy app portfolios will get the most from SOFTwarfare Zero Trust Identity® with SSO because its continuous in-session authentication and device-bound MFA actually catch account compromise in real time, not just at login. The SCIM provisioning and unified access policy across on-premises, cloud, and custom apps via PangaeAPI® mean you're not gluing together five separate identity tools. Skip this if you need an identity provider that also handles privileged access management or fine-grained authorization; SOFTwarfare prioritizes authentication and session control, not entitlement governance.
FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication
Zero Trust SSO with continuous auth, adaptive MFA, and legacy app support.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai MFA vs SOFTwarfare Zero Trust Identity® with SSO for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..
SOFTwarfare Zero Trust Identity® with SSO: Zero Trust SSO with continuous auth, adaptive MFA, and legacy app support. built by SOFTwarfare. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) via SAML and OIDC federation, SCIM provisioning for user lifecycle automation, Continuous in-session authentication and monitoring..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai MFA differentiates with FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics. SOFTwarfare Zero Trust Identity® with SSO differentiates with Single Sign-On (SSO) via SAML and OIDC federation, SCIM provisioning for user lifecycle automation, Continuous in-session authentication and monitoring.
Akamai MFA is developed by Akamai. SOFTwarfare Zero Trust Identity® with SSO is developed by SOFTwarfare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai MFA integrates with Akamai Enterprise Application Access, Microsoft Active Directory, Okta, Ping Identity. SOFTwarfare Zero Trust Identity® with SSO integrates with AWS, Google Chrome, Salesforce, GitHub, Microsoft and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai MFA and SOFTwarfare Zero Trust Identity® with SSO serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover MFA, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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