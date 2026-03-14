Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow: OT risk assessment workflow tool aligned to ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 standard. built by SecurityGate.io. Core capabilities include Client-defined configurable risk matrix with likelihood, severity scales and categories, Automated threat mapping to controls and countermeasures from a threat library, Initial and residual risk scoring with countermeasure consideration..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.