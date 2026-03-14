Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Airrived. SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow is a commercial ot vulnerability management tool by SecurityGate.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in CVSS noise will find real value in Airrived's AI agents that rank vulnerabilities by actual exploitability and network exposure rather than base scores alone. The platform ingests your firewall rules, network configs, and risk policies directly into its prioritization logic, then feeds remediation workflows into ServiceNow or Jira with the context your teams actually need to act fast. Skip this if your organization lacks the integration bandwidth to connect vulnerability scanners and network data sources, or if you're still hunting for a single tool to handle detection, response, and asset management in one place; Airrived is deliberately narrow and opinionated about exposure management.
SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams responsible for critical infrastructure need SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow because it cuts assessment time by codifying the standard itself into configurable workflows, eliminating the back-and-forth between security and engineering on what "compliant" actually means. The tool maps directly to ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 control selection and residual risk scoring, with multi-zone assessment in a single project rather than fragmented spreadsheets. Skip this if your OT environment is brownfield legacy with limited documentation; the tool assumes enough asset visibility to feed meaningful data into its threat library and risk matrices.
AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents.
OT risk assessment workflow tool aligned to ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 standard.
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management vs SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow for your exposure management needs.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..
SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow: OT risk assessment workflow tool aligned to ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 standard. built by SecurityGate.io. Core capabilities include Client-defined configurable risk matrix with likelihood, severity scales and categories, Automated threat mapping to controls and countermeasures from a threat library, Initial and residual risk scoring with countermeasure consideration..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management differentiates with AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment. SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow differentiates with Client-defined configurable risk matrix with likelihood, severity scales and categories, Automated threat mapping to controls and countermeasures from a threat library, Initial and residual risk scoring with countermeasure consideration.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is developed by Airrived. SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow is developed by SecurityGate.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management and SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow serve similar Exposure Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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