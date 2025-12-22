Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido EOL Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by Aikido Security. Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ is a commercial sspm tool by spin.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing polyglot codebases across GitHub, GitLab, and container registries should pick Aikido EOL Scanner because it detects unsupported dependencies before they become compliance violations or attack surface. The tool maps EOL components to internet-exposed runtime instances, which forces prioritization conversations your team actually needs to have instead of drowning in dependency reports. Skip this if your organization runs a single language stack or hasn't integrated version control and container scanning into your asset inventory yet; Aikido's value compounds with deployment complexity.
Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™
Security teams standardizing on Google Workspace need Spin.AI SSPM to catch the misconfigurations and rogue app permissions that native console controls miss. The tool's 24/7 monitoring with risk scoring across 15+ factors directly addresses ID.AM and DE.CM coverage gaps in Google's own visibility, while the allowlist/blocklist controls actually enforce what detection surfaces. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud and needs SSPM for Azure or AWS alongside Workspace; Spin.AI is purpose-built for Google Workspace only.
Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers
SSPM solution for Google Workspace managing misconfigurations and app risks
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Common questions about comparing Aikido EOL Scanner vs Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ for your security scanning needs.
Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..
Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™: SSPM solution for Google Workspace managing misconfigurations and app risks. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include Misconfiguration detection and management, Inventory of cloud services, apps, and browser extensions, Continuous 24/7 monitoring and risk assessment..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido EOL Scanner differentiates with EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation. Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ differentiates with Misconfiguration detection and management, Inventory of cloud services, apps, and browser extensions, Continuous 24/7 monitoring and risk assessment.
Aikido EOL Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ is developed by spin.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido EOL Scanner and Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ serve similar Security Scanning use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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