Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido EOL Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by Aikido Security. CVE Ape is a free vulnerability assessment tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing polyglot codebases across GitHub, GitLab, and container registries should pick Aikido EOL Scanner because it detects unsupported dependencies before they become compliance violations or attack surface. The tool maps EOL components to internet-exposed runtime instances, which forces prioritization conversations your team actually needs to have instead of drowning in dependency reports. Skip this if your organization runs a single language stack or hasn't integrated version control and container scanning into your asset inventory yet; Aikido's value compounds with deployment complexity.
Security teams running air-gapped or severely bandwidth-constrained environments will get real value from CVE Ape because it eliminates the dependency on live NVD API calls entirely. The local database works offline and queries by package, vendor, or OS component without external connectivity. Skip this if your team expects automated feeds, regular database updates, or integration with your existing vulnerability scanner; CVE Ape is a manual lookup tool for teams comfortable managing their own data refresh cycle.
Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers
CVE Ape is an open source tool that creates a local CVE database from the National Vulnerability Database for offline vulnerability searching by package name, vendor, or OS components.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido EOL Scanner vs CVE Ape for your security scanning needs.
Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..
CVE Ape: CVE Ape is an open source tool that creates a local CVE database from the National Vulnerability Database for offline vulnerability searching by package name, vendor, or OS components..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido EOL Scanner and CVE Ape serve similar Security Scanning use cases. Key differences: Aikido EOL Scanner is Commercial while CVE Ape is Free, CVE Ape is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox