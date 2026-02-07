Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aiceberg. Witness AI for Employees is a commercial ai spm tool by WitnessAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Aiceberg Guardian Agent because it's the only tool that actually traces agent decisions back to their inputs with deterministic oversight, not just logging what happened after the fact. The millisecond-latency monitoring and patented explainable AI technology deliver the input-to-output linking that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE demand, giving you real control over LLM calls and tool execution chains before they cause damage. Skip this if your agents are simple retrieval tools or if you're still in the "let's see what happens" phase; Guardian Agent is built for teams that need to audit and justify every agent action to compliance.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with shadow AI sprawl should start here; Witness AI for Employees maps employee LLM usage across your org and blocks prompt injection and jailbreak attempts before they become incidents. The platform covers ID.AM and PR.AA across the NIST CSF 2.0 framework, meaning you get real asset discovery of AI tools plus enforced access controls tied to actual policy, not just detection logs. Skip this if your org hasn't yet standardized on which AI tools employees can use; you'll need that baseline before Witness can protect it.
Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems
AI security platform for monitoring & controlling employee AI tool usage
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Common questions about comparing Aiceberg Guardian Agent vs Witness AI for Employees for your agentic ai security needs.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..
Witness AI for Employees: AI security platform for monitoring & controlling employee AI tool usage. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Visibility into all AI applications and tools used across the organization, Monitoring of AI conversations and interactions, Protection against jailbreak and prompt injection attacks..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent differentiates with Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows. Witness AI for Employees differentiates with Visibility into all AI applications and tools used across the organization, Monitoring of AI conversations and interactions, Protection against jailbreak and prompt injection attacks.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent is developed by Aiceberg. Witness AI for Employees is developed by WitnessAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent and Witness AI for Employees serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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