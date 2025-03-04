Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. PhishingBox KillPhish is a commercial anti-phishing tool by PhishingBox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
Teams managing email risk across Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace who need their users to actually report threats should pick PhishingBox KillPhish, since the integrated reporting button plus live inbox training measurably shifts user behavior away from silent deletion. The vendor's Net Reporter Score directly tracks whether your workforce is becoming a reliable detection layer, which covers the PR.AT and DE.CM gaps most smaller security teams ignore. Skip this if you need advanced sandbox detonation or threat intelligence feeds; KillPhish is deliberately focused on making your users your first line of defense, not replacing your email gateway.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
Email threat scanning and reporting add-in for Microsoft 365 and Google
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Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs PhishingBox KillPhish for your threat intel platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
PhishingBox KillPhish: Email threat scanning and reporting add-in for Microsoft 365 and Google. built by PhishingBox. Core capabilities include AI-powered email threat scanning and analysis, Email risk scoring based on multiple threat indicators, Phishing email reporting button for users..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI SPERA Criminal IP differentiates with Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection. PhishingBox KillPhish differentiates with AI-powered email threat scanning and analysis, Email risk scoring based on multiple threat indicators, Phishing email reporting button for users.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. PhishingBox KillPhish is developed by PhishingBox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI SPERA Criminal IP and PhishingBox KillPhish serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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