AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

PhishingBox KillPhish: Email threat scanning and reporting add-in for Microsoft 365 and Google. built by PhishingBox. Core capabilities include AI-powered email threat scanning and analysis, Email risk scoring based on multiple threat indicators, Phishing email reporting button for users..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.