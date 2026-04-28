AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..

Witness AI for Employees: AI security platform for monitoring & controlling employee AI tool usage. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Visibility into all AI applications and tools used across the organization, Monitoring of AI conversations and interactions, Protection against jailbreak and prompt injection attacks..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.