Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Shield M99 is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Red Specter Security. Witness AI for Employees is a commercial ai spm tool by WitnessAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with shadow AI sprawl should start here; Witness AI for Employees maps employee LLM usage across your org and blocks prompt injection and jailbreak attempts before they become incidents. The platform covers ID.AM and PR.AA across the NIST CSF 2.0 framework, meaning you get real asset discovery of AI tools plus enforced access controls tied to actual policy, not just detection logs. Skip this if your org hasn't yet standardized on which AI tools employees can use; you'll need that baseline before Witness can protect it.
AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
AI security platform for monitoring & controlling employee AI tool usage
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Common questions about comparing AI Shield M99 vs Witness AI for Employees for your agentic ai security needs.
AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..
Witness AI for Employees: AI security platform for monitoring & controlling employee AI tool usage. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Visibility into all AI applications and tools used across the organization, Monitoring of AI conversations and interactions, Protection against jailbreak and prompt injection attacks..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Shield M99 differentiates with 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels. Witness AI for Employees differentiates with Visibility into all AI applications and tools used across the organization, Monitoring of AI conversations and interactions, Protection against jailbreak and prompt injection attacks.
AI Shield M99 is developed by Red Specter Security. Witness AI for Employees is developed by WitnessAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Shield M99 and Witness AI for Employees serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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