Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.

Kivera Platform

Enterprise security teams enforcing zero-trust access to cloud APIs across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Kivera Platform; its Policy as Code approach using Rego means you can enforce identical rules across AWS, GCP, and Azure without rebuilding logic for each cloud's quirks. The inline and transparent proxy deployment options, combined with identity-aware enforcement tied to workload identity rather than IP, directly address NIST PR.AA access control without the operational overhead of managing separate tools per cloud. Not the right fit for organizations that need visibility-first CASB features like data loss prevention or shadow IT discovery; Kivera is purely about hardening API access for workloads you already know about.