Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by Domino Data Lab. Kivera Platform is a commercial cloud access security broker tool by Kivera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.
Enterprise security teams enforcing zero-trust access to cloud APIs across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Kivera Platform; its Policy as Code approach using Rego means you can enforce identical rules across AWS, GCP, and Azure without rebuilding logic for each cloud's quirks. The inline and transparent proxy deployment options, combined with identity-aware enforcement tied to workload identity rather than IP, directly address NIST PR.AA access control without the operational overhead of managing separate tools per cloud. Not the right fit for organizations that need visibility-first CASB features like data loss prevention or shadow IT discovery; Kivera is purely about hardening API access for workloads you already know about.
AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle
Cloud proxy that inspects & enforces policy on cloud API traffic.
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Common questions about comparing Domino Data Lab AI Governance vs Kivera Platform for your ai governance needs.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle. built by Domino Data Lab..
Kivera Platform: Cloud proxy that inspects & enforces policy on cloud API traffic. built by Kivera. Core capabilities include Cloud API traffic inspection via inline or transparent proxy, Policy enforcement using Rego (OPA) across every AWS, GCP, and Azure service and parameter, Enforcement modes: allowlist, blocklist, and learning/monitor mode..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is developed by Domino Data Lab. Kivera Platform is developed by Kivera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance and Kivera Platform serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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