Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by Domino Data Lab. Intuitem CISO Assistant is a free governance risk and compliance platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.
Risk and compliance teams at mid-market organizations who need to manage multiple frameworks without paying per-user licensing will find Intuitem CISO Assistant's free tier and automatic NIST OLIR mapping genuinely useful for centralizing audit evidence and assessment workflows. The built-in support for EBIOS RM, GDPR privacy modules, and Cyber Risk Quantification means you're not stitching together five different tools to cover governance, third-party risk, and quantified risk reporting. This is not for enterprises that have already standardized on Archer or ServiceNow and need deep integrations with their existing GRC infrastructure; Intuitem excels at replacing manual spreadsheets and disconnected assessments, not at displacing an entrenched platform.
AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle
GRC platform for managing cyber security programs, compliance, and risk assessment
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Common questions about comparing Domino Data Lab AI Governance vs Intuitem CISO Assistant for your ai governance needs.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle. built by Domino Data Lab..
Intuitem CISO Assistant: GRC platform for managing cyber security programs, compliance, and risk assessment. Core capabilities include Multi-framework audit management with evidence centralization, Risk assessment with methodology-agnostic workflow, Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) capabilities..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance and Intuitem CISO Assistant serve similar AI Governance use cases. Key differences: Domino Data Lab AI Governance is Commercial while Intuitem CISO Assistant is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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