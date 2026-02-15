Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by Domino Data Lab. Drata Continuous Trust is a commercial compliance management tool by Drata. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.
Mid-market and enterprise compliance teams buried in multi-framework audits should start with Drata Continuous Trust because its AI automation actually reduces questionnaire response time instead of just cataloging frameworks side-by-side. The platform covers 10 of 11 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions and excels at supply chain risk management and policy enforcement, which means less manual vendor tracking spreadsheets. Skip this if your organization needs deep detection and response capabilities; Drata prioritizes the upstream compliance work, not the downstream security operations that catch active threats.
AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle
AI-native GRC platform for compliance automation, risk mgmt & security reviews
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Common questions about comparing Domino Data Lab AI Governance vs Drata Continuous Trust for your ai governance needs.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle. built by Domino Data Lab..
Drata Continuous Trust: AI-native GRC platform for compliance automation, risk mgmt & security reviews. built by Drata. Core capabilities include Automated control monitoring and evidence collection, Multi-framework compliance mapping and management, Vendor risk management with centralized tracking..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is developed by Domino Data Lab. Drata Continuous Trust is developed by Drata. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance and Drata Continuous Trust serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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