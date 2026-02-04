Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..

GoSecure Titan® Adversarial Simulation: Human-led adversary emulation service testing detection & response capabilities. built by GoSecure. Core capabilities include Adversary-specific emulation based on real threat intelligence, Non-destructive controlled simulation with rules of engagement, Lateral movement and credential abuse emulation..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.