Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..

Sysdig AI Workload Security: Security platform for AI/GenAI workloads with runtime visibility & threat detection. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Automatic detection of suspicious activities in AI workloads, Real-time threat detection for unauthorized access and model manipulation, AI package and engine inventory across cloud environments..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.