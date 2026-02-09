Stratus Red Team

Cloud security teams validating their detection and response capabilities need Stratus Red Team because it lets you run MITRE ATT&CK-mapped attacks against your own cloud environment without vendor lock-in or licensing friction. The framework ships with granular, self-contained techniques across AWS, Azure, and GCP, meaning you're not waiting on managed red team engagements to test whether your security controls actually work. Skip this if you're looking for a platform that simulates supply chain attacks or physical security scenarios; Stratus stays narrowly focused on cloud infrastructure, which is exactly why it's effective at that job.