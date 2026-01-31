Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. OWASP OWTF is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Security teams running manual penetration tests against web applications will move faster with OWASP OWTF because it automates the repetitive reconnaissance and mapping work that burns hours before you even touch vulnerability scanning. The framework aligns test execution directly to OWASP Testing Guide phases, which means your findings map cleanly to that standard without translation, and the 1,929 GitHub stars indicate sustained community maintenance for a free tool. Skip this if you need a commercial vendor backing incident response or if your assessments require closed-source compliance; OWTF is built for practitioners who want control over their testing methodology and don't mind maintaining their own infrastructure.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
OWASP OWTF is a penetration testing framework focused on efficiency and alignment with security standards.
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs OWASP OWTF for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
OWASP OWTF: OWASP OWTF is a penetration testing framework focused on efficiency and alignment with security standards..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. OWASP OWTF is open-source with 1,929 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and OWASP OWTF serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases. Key differences: Acunetix Web Application & API Security is Commercial while OWASP OWTF is Free, OWASP OWTF is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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