Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles: Bundled cybersecurity solutions for MSPs and end users with email protection. built by TitanHQ. Core capabilities include Two-layer email threat protection (MX and ICES), Backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Entra ID, Email archiving with search functionality..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.