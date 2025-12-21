Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles is a commercial email security platforms tool by TitanHQ. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
MSPs and SMBs that need email security without building a stack piece by piece should start with TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles; the dual-layer MX and ICES protection catches threats that single-layer gateways let through, and the bundled Microsoft 365 backup plus awareness training means you're not hunting for separate vendors. Cloud deployment and native Entra ID integration make onboarding faster than bolting together point solutions. Skip this if you need advanced endpoint detection or SIEM correlation; TitanHQ prioritizes email and data recovery over threat hunting across your entire infrastructure.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Bundled cybersecurity solutions for MSPs and end users with email protection
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles: Bundled cybersecurity solutions for MSPs and end users with email protection. built by TitanHQ. Core capabilities include Two-layer email threat protection (MX and ICES), Backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Entra ID, Email archiving with search functionality..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles differentiates with Two-layer email threat protection (MX and ICES), Backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Entra ID, Email archiving with search functionality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles is developed by TitanHQ. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles integrates with Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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