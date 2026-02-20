ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..

QNu Hodos - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC): Quantum-resistant public key cryptography software based on NIST PQC standards. built by QNu Labs. Core capabilities include Lattice-based quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms, NIST PQC standards compliance, Platform-independent deployment across servers, mobile devices, FPGAs, and PCIe cards..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.