Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense because it catches lateral movement and reconnaissance that perimeter tools miss, using AI-powered deception assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments simultaneously. The platform's 350+ prebuilt deception assets and agentless deployment mean you're detecting APT behavior within days, not months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the SOC maturity to act on high-fidelity alerts or if you're looking for a tool that also handles incident response and recovery; ShadowPlex prioritizes early detection over post-breach containment.

ICS-pcap

ICS security teams building detection labs or training incident responders should use ICS-pcap as a reference library for actual industrial protocol traffic; the 542 GitHub stars and active contributor model means you're working with real packet captures instead of synthetic data. The tool's value sits entirely in NIST Identify and Detect functions, giving you baseline signatures and anomaly patterns for MODBUS, Profinet, and DNP3, but it won't help you with response automation or recovery orchestration. Skip this if you need a commercial PCAP repository with vendor support or a turnkey IDS; ICS-pcap is a free practitioner resource that only pays off if your team has the bandwidth to ingest and operationalize the captures themselves.