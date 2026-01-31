Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. ICS-pcap is a free industrial control system security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense because it catches lateral movement and reconnaissance that perimeter tools miss, using AI-powered deception assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments simultaneously. The platform's 350+ prebuilt deception assets and agentless deployment mean you're detecting APT behavior within days, not months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the SOC maturity to act on high-fidelity alerts or if you're looking for a tool that also handles incident response and recovery; ShadowPlex prioritizes early detection over post-breach containment.
ICS security teams building detection labs or training incident responders should use ICS-pcap as a reference library for actual industrial protocol traffic; the 542 GitHub stars and active contributor model means you're working with real packet captures instead of synthetic data. The tool's value sits entirely in NIST Identify and Detect functions, giving you baseline signatures and anomaly patterns for MODBUS, Profinet, and DNP3, but it won't help you with response automation or recovery orchestration. Skip this if you need a commercial PCAP repository with vendor support or a turnkey IDS; ICS-pcap is a free practitioner resource that only pays off if your team has the bandwidth to ingest and operationalize the captures themselves.
AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection
A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense vs ICS-pcap for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..
ICS-pcap: A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is developed by Acalvio Technologies. ICS-pcap is open-source with 542 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense and ICS-pcap serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases. Key differences: Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is Commercial while ICS-pcap is Free, ICS-pcap is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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