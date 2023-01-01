Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

ReversingLabs Spectra Analyze: Malware analysis platform for SOC teams with binary analysis and threat detection. built by ReversingLabs. Core capabilities include Binary analysis with support for 400+ file formats and 4800+ file types, Threat classification and verdict generation with explainable intelligence, Role-based customizable dashboards for different analyst tiers..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.