Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence: Modular CTI platform with DRP modules for external threat detection & intel. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Compromised credential detection and monitoring, Data leakage detection from employees and third parties, Domain protection against phishing and cybersquatting..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.