Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abstract Intel Gallery is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Abstract Security. Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Outpost24. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will find Abstract Intel Gallery's strength in real-time IOC correlation, which cuts through the static by instantly matching events against known threat actors and infrastructure. The platform's data fabric architecture and support for multiple threat intelligence feeds, including in-house uploads and ISAC integration, means your analysts spend less time manual hunting and more time on actual incidents. Skip this if your team needs post-incident forensics or recovery guidance; Abstract Intel Gallery is built for detection and attribution, not remediation workflow.
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with lean threat intelligence staff will get the most from Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence; the human-verified IOC feed and dark web monitoring handle external threat detection so your analysts don't have to manually hunt across dozens of sources. The KrakenLabs team provides curated intelligence across compromised credentials, domain threats, and hacktivism monitoring, covering ID.RA and DE.CM in the NIST framework with speed. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or incident response automation; Outpost24 excels at external risk visibility, not post-breach forensics.
Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors
Modular CTI platform with DRP modules for external threat detection & intel
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Abstract Intel Gallery vs Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence for your threat intel platforms needs.
Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence: Modular CTI platform with DRP modules for external threat detection & intel. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Compromised credential detection and monitoring, Data leakage detection from employees and third parties, Domain protection against phishing and cybersquatting..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abstract Intel Gallery differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure. Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence differentiates with Compromised credential detection and monitoring, Data leakage detection from employees and third parties, Domain protection against phishing and cybersquatting.
Abstract Intel Gallery is developed by Abstract Security founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence is developed by Outpost24. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abstract Intel Gallery integrates with Silent Push, Mandiant, SecurityScorecard. Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence integrates with SIEM, SOAR, Threat Intelligence Platforms, STIX/TAXII. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abstract Intel Gallery and Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both cover IOC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox