Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1stProtect.ai is a commercial detection engineering tool by 1stProtect.ai. Digital Arts Inc. is a commercial intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by Digital Arts Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific who need web, email, and endpoint filtering with real teeth will find Digital Arts Inc. delivers where regional vendors typically cut corners. The m-FILTER and i-FILTER products handle data exfiltration scenarios that generic web gateways miss, backed by the firm's own threat research on infostealers and email compromise tactics. Skip this if you're building a detection-heavy SOC; Digital Arts prioritizes prevention and containment over post-breach forensics, and the 33-person vendor means minimal R&D velocity on emerging attack classes outside their core filtering wheelhouse.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
Japanese cybersecurity firm offering web/email filtering & data loss prevention.
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs Digital Arts Inc. for your detection engineering needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
Digital Arts Inc.: Japanese cybersecurity firm offering web/email filtering & data loss prevention. built by Digital Arts Inc.. Core capabilities include Web content filtering (i-FILTER / Z-FILTER), Email filtering and security (m-FILTER), File security and digital rights management (FinalCode)..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1stProtect.ai differentiates with Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required. Digital Arts Inc. differentiates with Web content filtering (i-FILTER / Z-FILTER), Email filtering and security (m-FILTER), File security and digital rights management (FinalCode).
1stProtect.ai is developed by 1stProtect.ai. Digital Arts Inc. is developed by Digital Arts Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1stProtect.ai integrates with Splunk, Datadog, Elastic, Sumo Logic, Okta and 14 more. Digital Arts Inc. integrates with Microsoft 365. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
1stProtect.ai and Digital Arts Inc. serve similar Detection Engineering use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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