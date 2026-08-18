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Web Application Firewall tools for Cloud Native: the Web Application Firewall options most relevant when Cloud Native is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
We cover 2 cybersecurity tools
Cloud-delivered ADN with load balancing, CDN caching, and multi-layer security.
HAProxy Enterprise Edition BYOL deployment for load balancing & WAF on AWS.