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Security Information and Event Management tools for Sysmon: the Security Information and Event Management options most relevant when Sysmon is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
We cover 2 cybersecurity tools
Cloud-native security data stack with AI-assisted detection and query.
SysmonSearch makes event log analysis more effective by aggregating Microsoft Sysmon logs and providing detailed analysis through Elasticsearch and Kibana.