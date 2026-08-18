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Security Information and Event Management tools for Splunk: the Security Information and Event Management options most relevant when Splunk is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
We cover 3 cybersecurity tools
Turnkey cloud-native data lake for telemetry storage, replay, and search.
Identity-native SecOps platform enriching alerts with identity context via AI.
Extends Splunk visibility via federated search across external data sources.