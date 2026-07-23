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Security Information and Event Management tools for Network Monitoring: the Security Information and Event Management options most relevant when Network Monitoring is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
We cover 2 cybersecurity tools
Autonomous SOC for small businesses with no IT team, built on Wazuh and Suricata.
Agentless unified platform combining SIEM, vuln scanning & config auditing.