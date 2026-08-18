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Security Information and Event Management tools for Linux: the Security Information and Event Management options most relevant when Linux is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
We cover 2 cybersecurity tools
Vendor-neutral agent for unified telemetry collection and fleet mgmt at scale.
An alternative to the auditd daemon with goals of safety, speed, JSON output, and pluggable pipelines connecting to the Linux kernel via netlink.