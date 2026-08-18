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Secure File Sharing tools for Rbac: the Secure File Sharing options most relevant when Rbac is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
We cover 5 cybersecurity tools
CLI tool that auto-encrypts files dropped into mapped folders as .cake files.
Per-section encrypted document redaction with role-based access per recipient.
Web portal for managing access, permissions, and audit logs for encrypted files.
Mobile app for accessing, uploading, and sharing files with 2FA and SSO.
Transparent encryption solution for network drives and shared folders.